Sidharth Shukla birth anniversary

Beloved actor Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary is on 12 December. He would have turned handsome 41 today. The actor tragically passed away on 2nd September 2021. Sidharth suffered from an unforeseen heart attack in his sleep and passed away. His fans and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill were utterly devastated by his death. Ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, let's have a dekko at some amazing life lessons by the Bigg Boss 13 winner that'll stay with us forever. Here's when the actor dished out advice to his fans to be different.