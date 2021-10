Image credit: Instagram

TMKOC's Nattu Kaka aka Ghanashyam Nayak passes away

Yesterday, one of the most loved actors, Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame passed away. He was battling cancer, reports state. This is a huge loss for the family and also the cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as he had been associated with the show for the last thirteen years. His sudden demise has come as a huge shock to his costars and fans. Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka funeral was held in the city today and he was laid to rest in presence of the cast members of the TV show. He will surely be missed as Nattu Kaka. So, here are some throwback and UNSEEN pictures of the senior actor with some of the cast members of TMKOC. Here are some pics with Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi who played his employer and the owner of Gada Electronics.