Image credit: Instagram/ Chandan Prabhakar

Chandan Prabhakar's luxurious home

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Fans love all the characters from Kapil Sharma's TV show and eagerly wait for the weekend to have some laughs alongside the celebrities. Today, we will be walking inside the house of Chandu Chaiwala aka Chandan Prabhakar. And boy oh boy, it spells luxury. Here's when fellow TKSS cast member Krushna Abhishek with his wife Kashmera Shah and Sudesh Lahri dropped by at his residence. Look at the classy setting of the living area here. Loads of chesterfield sofas, isn't it?