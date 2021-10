Image credit: Youtube/ Tu Yaheen Hai/ Shehnaaz Gill

Tu Yaheen Hai - Shehnaaz's tribute for Sidharth Shukla

Yesterday morning Shehnaaz Gill shared the poster of her tribute for Sidharth Shukla. And a couple of minutes ago, the video was released on Shehnaaz Gill's official youtube channel. It is a very heartbreaking video and at the same time comforting. Sidharth Shukla left us all in despair on 2nd September when he passed away after a sudden and unforeseen heart attack early that unfateful morning. The actor's funeral was the most heartwrenching one. It is still unbelievable that Sidharth is no more between us, a part of this world. It feels as though he is still around. Just like Shehnaaz Gill has said in her song, Tu Yaheen Hai. The fitting tribute is full of so many heart-breaking visuals of Shehnaaz Gill that it will send a shiver down your spine. Let's have a dekko at some of them here: