Image credit: Instagram/ Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's vacation

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Sukla make for the television industry's one of the IT couples. After dating for a while, the two lovebirds tied the knot in 2017. Their relationship hit a rough patch last year, and they were on the verge of parting ways. However, they decided to participate in Bigg Boss 14 to spend more time with each other and give their marriage another chance. The two overcame all their obstacles and are yet again doling out couple goals with their posts. The two are currently vacationing together. Rubina Dilaik shared some pictures on her gram in which she is recreating some of the old photos alongside Abhinav Shukla. Let's have a dekko at the pictures here: Here's the first one. Rubina and Abhinav look like a royal couple here, right?