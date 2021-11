Image credit: Instagram/Twitter / Pinterest

TV TRP report Week 43

Hola, it's time to know how well your favourite TV shows are doing on the TRP charts. We are here with the TRP report for week 43. This month Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, starring Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes, will go off-air. The show has been one of the most-loved ones but couldn't garner TRP in its third season. Moreover, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has taken a slow start too. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead. Bigg Boss 15 has also failed to make its mark, unlike its predecessors. Any, let's check out the top 10 TV shows of the week based on the viewers' engagement by Ormax Media.