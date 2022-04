Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

It's time to give a nice wrap on the TV Newsmakers of the week. A LOT happened in the TV section in the last seven days. Bharti Singh-Haarsh, Debina-Gurmeet became parents, Umar Riaz fans trolled Rashami Desai, Shabir Ahluwalia opens up on leaving Kumkum Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora announced pregnancy and more. TV shows such as Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin, The Kapil Sharma Show made headlines as well. Let's have a dekko at the TV Newsmakers of the week. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw the drama of Aarohi hiding the truth about Manjiri's accident. Akshara finally learnt the truth. She wants to reveal the same to Abhimanyu now. Abhi and Akshu had loads of romantic moments this week. AbhiRa shippers were quite happy. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer is going to see a new face in an old character. Romiit Raaj has been brought aboard as Naksh.