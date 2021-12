Image credit: Twitter/ Instagram

Year Ender 2021 Best TV Show – Anupamaa

Year End Review 2021: We are in the last few days of the year. TBH, the months just flew by. Everything had come to a standstill last year, but this year was considerably better overall. The TV world continued to work and entertain this year as well. Some old TV shows came to an end while some TV shows wrapped up and while some TV shows got a new cast altogether. New twists and turns kept the audience hooked to their TV sets. As a part of our Year Enders 2021, we are here with the Best TV Shows of the year. Anupamaa has to be first as the show has been doing phenomenal be it in the TRPs or the content. The show stars Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya. Later this year, Gaurav Khanna joined the cast as Anuj, Anupamaa's love interest. Rajan Shahi's TV show also includes a supporting cast of Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale, Ashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Muskaan Bamne to name a few. Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts for weeks.