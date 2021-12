Image credit: Instagram

Shraddha Arya

The year 2021 is coming to an end. In a couple of days now, we will enter 2022. And this brings us to the Year Ender's that we have planned for y'all. Looking back at the year 2021, we can say that there was a lockdown in the middle for a while. But that didn't stop our TV actresses and DIVAs from vacationing abroad. Maldives, Dubai, Goa and more, our gorgeous TV beauties shared HOT bikini-clad pictures from their vacation after two years. Today, we will be having a dekko at actresses such as Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna, Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik and more beauties who enthralled everyone by flaunting their curves in bikinis. Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Navy Commander beau Rahul Nagal on 16 November in Delhi. They are currently honeymooning in Maldives. Here are some of Shraddha's bikini and monokini looks.