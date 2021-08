Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Anupamaa

Hey TV buffs, we know how you love cliches. It is something that we have grown up in, all thanks to the TV shows and Bollywood films. And Indian TV shows are full of cliches these days. Sometimes, it works for the TRPs sake but sometimes it is just too boring for the viewers to watch. And one such cliché is a love triangle. And Indian TV shows are full of it. No, we ain’t kidding. Here we are with 10 TV shows that have love triangles. First up, we have to talk about the TRP chart-topper, Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is a huge hit amongst the masses. And though Vanraj is now married to Kavya and Anupamaa is living the life of a free spirit, it was once a love triangle. Vanraj cheated on Anupamaa, for the unversed.