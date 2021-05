Image credit: Instagram/ Milind Soman

Man crush – Milind Soman

Milind Soman is a noted Indian film and television actor and supermodel, who has been stealing hearts even at the age of 55. For 90s kids, he would be fondly remembered as Captain Vyom and that hot dude in Alisha Chinai’s Made In India video. Milind Soman has truly aged like fine wine. Recently, he has been sharing some throwback pictures on his Instagram handle, and they’ve been going viral on social media. However, it is his recent photoshoots that are grabbing more eyeballs. From being HOT to HOTTER to HOTTEST, Milind Soman is our Man Crush today and every day. Let’s have a dekko at his pictures here…