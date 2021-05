Image credit: Instagram/ Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna gets a call

Surbhi Chandna aka Haya aka Anika aka Ishani aka Bani is our most favourite actress in the world of entertainment. She gets into the character so well, that we believe Surbhi is Haya, Anika, Ishani, or Bani for that matter. However, Surbhi Chandna is truly unique, full of life, and a quirky young actress, who has been winning hearts with her energy, enthusiasm, and warmth. The actress was keeping a little low profile on her Instagram these days and finally, today, she shared some pictures from a photoshoot. It’s a minimalistic photoshoot but we have decoded the general feelings outta it. Retweet if you feel relatable and drop a heart. So, here’s Surbhi Chandna, getting a call from her friends. Surbhi has just woken up, like a princess, and has totally forgotten that she was supposed to meet her gal pals. Teehee. Here’s the Naagin actress trying to give a bahana. That smug-like expression is too cute, no?