Image credit: Instagram/ Tina Dutta

Tina Dutta in a tasseled dress

Tina Dutta has been winning hearts on Instagram with her mix-and-match photoshoots. Sometimes she dons a desi avatar and sometimes she switches to western wear. And she looks AMAZING in both. Recently, Tina Dutta aka Ichcha of Uttaran shared a picture in a little tasseled black dress. The pictures are uber HOT and are going viral on social media as you read this. It looks like an inspiration from Katrina Kaif’s dress in Zara Zara Touch Me from Race. Only, Tina has added more oomph to the dress by going strapless. Check out her pictures here: