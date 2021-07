Image credit: Google.com

Sudhanshu Pandey leaving Anupamaa, the show?

Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is one of the most-watched television shows in India. It tells the tale of a doting housewife, mother and daughter-in-law, Anupama, who decides to leave her husband as he cheated on her. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery and decides to take a stand for herself. Now, recently Vanraj getting married to his long-time girlfriend, Kavya (the same woman he had an affair with while being married to Anupamaa). However, Vanraj does not seems happy, yet, he is trying his best to make things work. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers are approaching several celebrities as the new lead opposite Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly. What will happen to Vanraj? Will his character's journey come to an end? Will Sudhanshu Pandey leave the show after the entry of Anupamaa's new love interest? Well, it is for the makers to decide. Meanwhile, let's have a dekko at the list of celebrities who have been approached by the makers opposite Rupali.