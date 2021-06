Image credit: Twitter/Throwback Divas

Rare match

Does Stacy Lee Carter from the WWE ring a bell? Nope. How about if we mention The Kat? The picture of the gorgeous former WWE diva comes rushing back, right? The Kat, one of the hottest divas of wrestling back in the 90s, unfortunately wasn't seen beyond 2001, but left such an impact that true-blue wrestling fans vividly remember her by her ring name. IN fact, her popularity back in the day was such that WWE (then WWF) even made her the Women's Champion (the only time she held the title) in an extremely rare chocolate-tub-swimsuit match (WWE was really creative when it was the WWF) one of the hottest matches ever. Relive the moments here...