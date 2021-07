Image credit: Instagram/ Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's latest pictures

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos posts on her Instagram handle lately. Just a couple of days ago, the actress had shared a reel video, in which, she was seen munching chicken with her rumoured boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. She recently shared a dance video with her another planet, an alien. Later, she shared some throwback pictures from the time when she entered the industry 12 years ago. The pictures went viral on social media quickly. And now, fans cannot stop gushing over her latest pictures in which she is seen in an iridescent outfit by Adidas. And the skirt-top makes her look quite younger. In fact, fans are saying that she looks like a 20-year-old.