Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Anupamaa

It's time to have a dekko at the TRP report of Week 46. Bigg Boss 15 has been having a tough time trying to get a place in the TRP charts. But to no avail, despite some shocking twists, love angles, triangles, Weekend Ka Vaar. This week, we also saw new TV shows entering the chart. Some reality TV shows saw a downfall in the ratings, while some TV shows saw a massive jump in the TRPs. Let’s have a dekko at which TV show grabbed which spot on the TRP list shared by Ormax Media. Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey has yet again topped the charts.