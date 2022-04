Erica Fernandes brings back memories of Bebo’s Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Erica Fernandes’ fans are feeling the heat wave. The actress has been posting series after series of uber hot pics. In her latest clicks, she can be seen in a pair of black latex pants, a silver spaghetti backless top and heels. She gave it the caption, “Kaun hai woh jisne mujhe palatke nahi dekha? Remember who’s dialogue was that?” Bollywood buffs know it is the line Kareena Kapoor Khan said when Hrithik Roshan (Roshan) did not turn and look back at her in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The pictures are taken by Prashant Samtani. Erica Fernandes was last seen on the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. This time, the show dealt with the mid-life crisis of Dev and Sonakshi. It had none of the spark of the first season, and fans were quite disappointed.