Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes said that she has quit Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 over the disappointing portrayal of her character Sonakshi in the daily soap. She penned a long note on Instagram and called out the makers for their hypocrisy for allegedly blaming her for the show's failure as it is about to go off-air soon. Unhappy with how her character Sonakshi was made to look weak and confused, contrary to the previous two seasons wherein she was seen someone as strong, smart and balanced, Erica said that she had to make a difficult choice in choosing between her self-respect and and a show so dear to her.