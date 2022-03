Erica Fernandes raises temperatures

Erica Fernandes is burning Instagram and how. Yesterday, she posted pics in an animal – printed fitted dress from the label Dimple Shroff. The backless dress had a slit for her right leg and a keyhole neckline that added to the hot quotient. This comes days after she posted pics in a black monokini. Erica Fernandes has been a model since her teens. The actress carries off clothes beautifully. She was last seen on TV in the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The season was not as well-received as the first one. Erica Fernandes is rumouredly one of the confirmed contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.