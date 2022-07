Tejasswi Prakash was often trolled for being too skinny

Tejasswi Prakash who is right now the most followed celebrity on TV once revealed being body shamed as she was too skinny, In life, when you become an actor and have money, you get tempted to work on your body. Many times you get suggestions that do this to your body or do that. Do external surgeries or corrections to look perfect. To be honest, I feel that is an easy way out. Not like I am judging those who do it but I feel it is an easy way out. I've always been a woman who has been extremely proud of how my body is or the way I was made by God.