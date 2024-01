Esha Deol

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's marriage is apparently going through a tough time. Netizens have noticed that she has hardly posted anything about her husband. Some netizen on Reddit has said that Bharat Takhtani is allegedly in Bangalore with a new GF. It seems he has been having an affair on the sly as per that Reddit column. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are parents to two daughters.