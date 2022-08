Bollywood actresses re-defined bold and beautiful and they slayed in sarees

Bollywood actresses are at all times recognized as charming and netizens feel that they have to look lovely in every frame. Actresses have always re-defined magnificence with a dash of boldness. From Disha Patani, Esha Gupta to Malaika Arora; here is a list of B-town hotties who are always known for setting screens on fire with their boldness. But, these actresses totally rock in sarees and oozes oomph in their desi avatars.