Esha Gupta is stunning in these pictures.

Esha Gupta is stunning in these pictures. The girl made her debut with Jannat 2 but she made her mark with Aashram 3 and since then there is no looking back for her. Esha's fans cannot wait for her to see on the silver screen once again. Also Read - Aashram 3 siren Esha Gupta wows fans with her elasticity; does the full split with ease [Watch]