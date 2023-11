Esha Gupta left everyone gasping for breath with her bold scenes with Bobby Deol in Aashram 3

The OTT space did not just bloom but the content also turned bolder with the advent and success of OTT during the pandemic. A lot of bold series were made for the masses to consume from the confines of their homes. And a lot of Indian film and television actresses are also on the list who took up bold roles and changed the whole stereotype around them. For example, Esha Gupta was known for her bold roles in movies. She took up the offer of Aashram 3 and gave some really bold scenes with Bobby Deol in it.