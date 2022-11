Esha Gupta spells class and oomph in lovely gown

Esha Gupta's photoshoots leave fans awestruck. Well, her overall personality is just too hot. The Aashram 3 actress has posed in a black and white gown from Solace London. She was in Doha, Qatar for the opening of Tatel restaurant. Her beau, Manual Campos Guallar has business stakes in the restaurant chain. Also, Esha Gupta is a football fan. It is not at all surprising to see her in Qatar where the FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held. The actress rocked the old Hollywood inspired glam look to the hilt.