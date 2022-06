Image credit: Instagram

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta in an interview with ETime revealed that she was sued for refusing to endorse skin whitening products. She said, It happened with a brand contract once and it was actually my fault and that of my ex-agency. We did not read the contract properly, which said whitening and not brightening products. If I put cucumber on my face or eat the right food everyday, the brightness of my face will make a difference. But the brand decided to sc**w me and sue me because I wasn't ready to endorse their skin whitening products. That's when I realised that we come from a land where there's a problem. Some Indians have the mindset where we think like white supremacy.