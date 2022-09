Image credit: Instagram

Esha Gupta is the hottest Siren in Bollywood

Esha Gupta entered the entertainment industry with Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi. She was established as one of the hottest Bollywood beauties in the movie. Over the years, Esha experimented with roles and films. She left everyone speechless with her strikingly hot and bold personality. Esha Gupta has also been poked fun at and trolled for the same. Yet, the Aashram 3 beauty continues to drop sizzling hot pictures on Instagram every day.