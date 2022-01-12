Image credit: Instagram

Esha Gupta sets internet on fire!

Esha Gupta is one of the sexiest and hottest divas of Bollywood. She has appeared in many movies like Raaz 3, Jannat 2, Rustom and more. But more than her films, Esha Gupta is known for the stunning social media posts that she does. Recently, she shared some gorgeous pictures dressed in white shirt that will make you go oh la la!