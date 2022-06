Aashram 3 hotties off screen

MX Player has finally released Aashram 3 and while the big reveals and twists have caught everyone’s attention, another thing that has got Aashram fans excited are the hot, bold scenes in the Prakash Jha show, with Esha Gupta and Tridha Choundhury spicing things up with Bobby Deol while there are some more intimate moments, too, between Kashipur Wale Baba and a few other female characters in the web series. That being said, as intimate as the Aashram 3 hotties get on screen, their roles require them to remain fairly de-glam before shredding it between the sheets. So, to even the scales, we’ve dug out their most glamorous pics of Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury and others. Check them out below: