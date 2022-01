Esha Gupta shares pics with beau Manuel Campos Guallar

Esha Gupta is ringing in the New Year in Spain. The actress posted pics with Manuel Campos Guallar. She has been dating him since more than a year now. He is in the real estate and private equity sector. Esha Gupta seems to have found her perfect man in Manuel Campos Guallar as she describes him as supportive and not someone who tries to change her. In the pics, we can see her in a gold gown with bronzed makeup. The tight gown shows off her curves in full glory. She did not don much makeup and tied her hair in a bun. Take a look at the pics…