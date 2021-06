Image credit: Instagram

Evelyn Sharma posts pics from honeymoon

Last week, Evelyn Sharma had taken to social media to surprise fans with photographs from her wedding. Evelyn tied the knot with longtime beau Tushaan Bhindi in Australia, reportedly last month. And now Evelyn has shared a few glimpses from her honeymoon which is all about hugs, kisses, romantic dance, beaches and lots of love. Take a look.