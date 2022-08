Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan and friends have lunch together

Former husband and wife duo Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were seen together at a restaurant with their friends Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl, and Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi. They were snapped by the paparazzi at the Akina restaurant for a luncheon date. Seeing Sussanne and Hrithik together again has raised a lot of brows of the masses. Netizens are in shock over their equation/ camaraderie.