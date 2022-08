Ezra Miller talks about mental issues

In a statement to Variety, Ezra Miller has apologised for their behaviour and stated that they are suffering from mental issues. They revealed that they have begun medication for the same and want to move forward to productive stage in life. The statement read, 'Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.'