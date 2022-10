Imlie star Fahmaan Khan moves to a new home

Imlie star Fahmaan Khan is moving to a new place. He bid goodbye to his old home with a beautiful caption. He wrote, Thank you home for the wonderful 5 years I've seen with you. I stayed, made you a home, cried, laughed, partied, enjoyed every minute, got overwhelmed, grew up and achieved good heights with you. I always came back to you for comfort It was difficult to see this place being brought down piece by piece, but I said my good bye. Fahmaan Khan will be soon seen on a new show. There were rumors of him entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin though it is not confirmed.