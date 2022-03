Fahmaan Khan in Imlie

Fahmaan Khan is playing Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie. People love him as the quintessential TDH hero. At the same time, he is a feminist and female fans love his macho angry man side. Fahmaan Khan has done quite a few shows, but this character is getting immense love. The recent clip of his wedding with Imlie has got fans beyond excited. The two look amazing together.