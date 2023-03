Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are worried about what is happening right now. The friendship between the two is cherished deeply by millions. Fahmaan Khan has kind of reassured people that their camaraderie and friendship is beyond all the drama. We earnestly hope that they put their differences aside and come together once again. Here are some other TV jodis whose friendship has melted hearts...