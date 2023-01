Rakhi Sawant and brother Rakesh

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda's funeral happened today. The actress' friends like Rashami Desai and Farah Khan were seen. Adil Durrani stayed by his wife all through. Rakesh Sawant her brother and his family were also there. They had a prayer meet for the deceased. Jaya Bheda had been suffering from brain tumour and cancer for a long time. We extend our condolences to the lady...