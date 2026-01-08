Farah Khan’s bond with Farhan Akhtar to struggles she faced in life: A look at lesser-known facts about The 50 host

1/8





Who is Farah Khan? Farah is a popular filmmaker, choreographer, and television host, who has directed films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Happy New Year and Tees Maar Khan, to name a few.

2/8





Farah Khan in the reality show The 50 The filmmaker, who has gained huge love from the audience after a YouTube stint, is all set to host The 50. It is a new reality show, which is an adaptation of a German reality show. The Indian show is set to premiere on Colors TV and JioHotstar from February 1.

3/8





Farah Khan hosted shows This is not the first time Farah Khan has hosted a show like The 50. Earlier, she hosted Bigg Boss, Celebrity MasterChef, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Indian Idol and Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

Advertisement

4/8





Farah Khan’s family and relationship with Farhan Akhtar Talking about her personal life, Farah Khan is the first cousin of actor and filmmaker Farah Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. She has a younger sibling, Sajid Khan.

5/8





Farah Khan’s husband and children In 2004, Farah got hitched to filmmaker Shirish Kunder. After four years of marital bliss, they welcomed triplets Czar Kunder, Diva Kunder and Anya Kunder through IVF.

6/8





Farah Khan’s childhood The filmmaker’s parents were divorced when she was young. She had a very struggling life in childhood. Farah and her brother Sajid, often used to be shuttled between homes.

Advertisement

7/8





Farah Khan’s unexpected debut as a choreographer The filmmaker got her first big break with the song, Pehla Nasha, in Joh Jeeta Vohi Sikandar when the original choreographer left. After this, her career took a huge positive shift.

8/8



