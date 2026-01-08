Farah Khan’s bond with Farhan Akhtar to struggles she faced in life: A look at lesser-known facts about The 50 host

Who is Farah Khan?
Farah is a popular filmmaker, choreographer, and television host, who has directed films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Happy New Year and Tees Maar Khan, to name a few.
Farah Khan is all set to host a new reality show, The 50. Ahead of its much-awaited premiere, here are a few unknown facts about the filmmaker.
The filmmaker, who has gained huge love from the audience after a YouTube stint, is all set to host The 50. It is a new reality show, which is an adaptation of a German reality show. The Indian show is set to premiere on Colors TV and JioHotstar from February 1.
This is not the first time Farah Khan has hosted a show like The 50. Earlier, she hosted Bigg Boss, Celebrity MasterChef, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Indian Idol and Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.
Talking about her personal life, Farah Khan is the first cousin of actor and filmmaker Farah Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. She has a younger sibling, Sajid Khan.
In 2004, Farah got hitched to filmmaker Shirish Kunder. After four years of marital bliss, they welcomed triplets Czar Kunder, Diva Kunder and Anya Kunder through IVF.
The filmmaker’s parents were divorced when she was young. She had a very struggling life in childhood. Farah and her brother Sajid, often used to be shuttled between homes.
The filmmaker got her first big break with the song, Pehla Nasha, in Joh Jeeta Vohi Sikandar when the original choreographer left. After this, her career took a huge positive shift.
She co-founded Three’s company with her husband, Shirish Kunder. The production company was named in honour of her triplets.
