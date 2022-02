Image credit: Instagram

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on 19th February 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Khandala. The wedding was attended by celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and others. Today, Farhan took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures from the wedding. He captioned the post as, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day.”