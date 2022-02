Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar distribute sweets to the paparazzi

Lovebirds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar had been dating for a couple of years. On Saturday, the two lovebirds took their relationship to next level by tying the knot. Farhan and Shibani tied the knot in Khandala in presence of their families and friends. Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan and more had joined the duo on their special day. And now, the two lovebirds are celebrating their union as man-wife with the paparazzi. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar made their first-ever appearance after the wedding and distributed sweets to the paparazzi.