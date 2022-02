Image credit: Google

Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar wedding

BollywoodLife was the first one to reveal that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be getting married soon. The wedding will take place on February 21, and recently while talking to ETimes, Farhan’s father confirmed that the wedding is happening. He said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.” The writer also revealed that the wedding will be a ‘very simple affair’, and they are yet to send out the invitations.