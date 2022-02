Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding

A few days ago, there were reports that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be tying the knot in a Maharashtrian traditional wedding ceremony on 19th Feb (today) in Khandala. It looks like the report has turned out to be true as celebs have started reaching Khandala at Akhtar’s farmhouse. Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty and others have reached there for the couple’s big day. The pre-wedding festivities took place in Mumbai on 17-18 Feb, and it is said that on 21st Feb the couple will have their marriage registered in Mumbai, followed by a wedding reception in the evening.