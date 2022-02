Image credit: Google

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding Guest List

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married on 21st February 2022. BollywoodLife was the first one to reveal that the couple will be tying the knot this year. Later, Javed Akhtar had confirmed that Farhan and Shibani will get married soon. He had revealed that it won’t be a big-fat wedding. However, we can surely expect some big names from the industry at the wedding. So, now here’s a list of Bollywood celebs who might be on the guest list…