Farhan and Shibani's grand wedding in April

A well-placed source had earlier revealed to BollywoodLife, Farhan and Shibani have now decided to do a grand wedding in April after their court marriage in February. The couple had earlier decided on an intimate wedding due to pandemics and rise in Covid 19 and Omicron threat. But now the things are getting under control the couple has now thought to do it in a grand way by following all the protocols. The couple has chosen to wear Sabyasachi and their wedding outfits are being made and they all want to keep it extremely intimate.