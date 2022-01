Image credit: Google

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding guest list

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are reportedly all set to get married in March this year. A source had informed BollywoodLife, “Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebs, too, who have been tested COVID positive. And so the couple has decided to get married among friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair.” So, now here’s a list of celebs who might be on the guest list…