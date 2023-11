Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan attends niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film Farrey screening

Salman, who is known as the godfather of many biggies in the industry, marked his presence to extend his support for his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri. The star kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Farrey and looks quite promising, going by the trailer of the film.