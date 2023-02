Farzi is a hit

OTT platforms have managed to get a strong hold on the audience. Its power is seen with the success of Farzi. Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with this show that premiered on Amazon Prime Video. It also starred South star Vijay Sethupathi and their combination turned out to be a hit. It received rave reviews from all corners. Farzi is all that fans can talk about and it has become a top show. So here's looking at how much the stars charged for it.