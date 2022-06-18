Father’s Day 2022: Dangal, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Greenland and more movies that live up to the adage, ‘my daddy, my hero’ and where to watch them
Father’s Day 2022: Dangal, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Greenland and more movies that live up to the adage, ‘my daddy, my hero’ and where to watch them
Make this Father's Day memorable with some bonding time with your dad via binge-watch session together with this mix of Bollywood and Hollywood movies from Dangal to Greenland, showcasing the lengths a father goes to for their kid(s)