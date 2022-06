Image credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

It’s Father’s Day today, and many Bollywood and TV celebs took to social media to wish their dads on this special day. Janhvi Kapoor, who is very close to her dad Boney Kapoor, posted a collage of pictures on Insta story and wrote, “Happy Fathers Day to the best man I know. Love you the most.” In the collage pictures, there are pictures of her with Boney Kapoor, and other pictures have Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.